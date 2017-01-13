Angry former Chargers fans asked to donate – not destroy – fan gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Angry Chargers fans have been burning and destroying their old fan gear in protest, but a local radio station want to take that anger and do something positive with it.

The Mighty 1090 set up a broadcasting booth Friday morning at Valley View Casino Center and asked listeners and angry former Chargers fans to donate jerseys, jackets, T-shirts, sweatshirts and other fan gear instead of destroying it. The radio station is working with the Alpha Project, a local homeless advocacy organization, which will give away clothing items to people in need.

One long-time fan told FOX 5 said he was pretty bitter about Dean Spanos' decision to move the Chargers to Los Angeles.

"You know what. I've supported this team since they were in Balboa Stadium -- the first game I ever went to. And it's hard," the man said. "I've always supported the players, but this ownership is just – since the time they took over they just ran this team into the ground. If you look at all the things they've done from Coryell to Fouts and all those guys that they've gotten rid of … this man is not in it for anything but himself."

The man said he had planned to burn his Chargers gear, but he changed his mind after he heard about Mighty 1090's donation campaign. He liked the idea that his gear could be of use to those in need.

Fans who want to donate their old Chargers gear can bring it to the Valley View Casino Center until 8 p.m. Friday.