Woman found dead along road near Escondido

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives were investigating Thursday the death of a woman who was found on an embankment just off a roadway in unincorporated Escondido.

Her body was found around 2 p.m. near the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321, after hours at 858-565-5200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Those who offer information leading to an arrest are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.