Suspect in pair of ATM robberies arrested

VISTA, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with two robberies at a bank ATM in Vista.

With tips obtained through Crime Stoppers, investigators identified the suspect, who allegedly committed robberies on Wednesday and Thursday at an ATM at the Bank of America branch at 1025 E. Bobier Drive, according to Sgt. Matthew Mays of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“The male was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on two counts of robbery and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant,” Mays said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately made available.