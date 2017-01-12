Social media reacts to Chargers’ LA logo
SAN DIEGO – Along with the Chargers’ announcement Thursday they will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, the team also unveiled what many believed to be a new logo.
The team’s Twitter account and Facebook pages immediately changed their name to the Los Angeles Chargers and made this the avatar:
Many suggested it looks suspiciously similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo.
National Hockey League team Tampa Bay Lightning had its own thoughts.
Former Charger Nick Hardwick and others tweeted a mocking variation of the logo.
San Diegan Bre Priest is already started selling T-shirts with this logo creation online.
Other sports teams around the country had some fun poking fun at the team’s new logo by simply adding a lightning bolt to their own.