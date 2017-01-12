Social media reacts to Chargers’ LA logo

Posted 6:11 PM, January 12, 2017, by
la-chargers

SAN DIEGO – Along with the Chargers’ announcement Thursday they will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, the team also unveiled what many believed to be a new logo.

The team’s Twitter account and Facebook pages immediately changed their name to the Los Angeles Chargers and made this the avatar:

Many suggested it looks suspiciously similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo.

National Hockey League team Tampa Bay Lightning had its own thoughts.

Former Charger Nick Hardwick and others tweeted a mocking variation of the logo.

San Diegan Bre Priest is already started selling T-shirts with this logo creation online.

Other sports teams around the country had some fun poking fun at the team’s new logo by simply adding a lightning bolt to their own.

Related stories