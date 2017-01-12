× Social media reacts to Chargers’ LA logo

SAN DIEGO – Along with the Chargers’ announcement Thursday they will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, the team also unveiled what many believed to be a new logo.

The team’s Twitter account and Facebook pages immediately changed their name to the Los Angeles Chargers and made this the avatar:

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

Many suggested it looks suspiciously similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo.

Chargers logo look like someone took the Dodgers' and just hit "italicize" pic.twitter.com/xWaaAC1x62 — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) January 12, 2017

National Hockey League team Tampa Bay Lightning had its own thoughts.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

Former Charger Nick Hardwick and others tweeted a mocking variation of the logo.

San Diegan Bre Priest is already started selling T-shirts with this logo creation online.

Other sports teams around the country had some fun poking fun at the team’s new logo by simply adding a lightning bolt to their own.

BREAKING: #EMUEagles debut new logo in honor of Chargers move to LA #Chargers pic.twitter.com/bgmRG35mUz — EMU Athletics (@EMUAthletics) January 12, 2017