Shots fired during liquor store robbery spree

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday are looking for a suspect they believe is tied to three liquor store robberies in San Diego.

The first robbery occurred at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Parry Liquor at 4707 Federal Blvd. in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The male robber, who was wearing a black hoodie cinched around his face, entered the store and demanded money from the employee, Heims said.

As the employee was trying to comply, the robber fired one round toward him but he was not hurt, Heims said.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store.

The second robbery happened about five minutes later in the same neighborhood at Par Liquor at 5055 Federal Blvd., where the robber walked in holding a gun down by his side, Heims said. He approached the employee and pointed the gun and demanded money, the officer said.

After he got the money, the robber fired one round into the wall next to the employee and exited the store, then headed westbound on Federal, Heims said. The employee was not hurt.

The last robbery occurred at 10:31 p.m. at Green Cat Liquor at 5102 Imperial Ave. in Valencia Park. A hooded robber walked into the store, demanded money, then fired two rounds into the merchandise but struck no one, Heims said. He then took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store westbound toward Euclid Avenue, Heims said.

The robber was described as wearing black pants and black shoes.