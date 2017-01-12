San Diego Bloodbank hopes support from Los Angeles Chargers continues

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Chargers have supported the San Diego Bloodbank for 38 years, helping it collect record amounts of blood.

The annual blood drive takes place in November just before the holiday when donations slow down during the year.

With the team leaving for Los Angeles, the event appears to have drawn its last pint.

“I mentioned it to them last year before we certainly had this final decision but we got no feedback whether it will continue to happen or not. I would hope the relationship would continue,” said Dr. David Wellis of the San Diego Bloodbank.

Dr. Wellis also said he hopes the Chargers continue supporting the event, especially since the bloodbank works with hospitals in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.