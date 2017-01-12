Report: Chargers to hire Anthony Lynn as head coach

SAN DIEGO – The Los Angeles Chargers are planning on hiring former Buffalo Bills coach Anthony Lynn as their new head coach, several sources reported Thursday.

The NFL Network posted a tweet “BREAKING: @Chargers to hire former Bills OC and interim HC Anthony Lynn as head coach.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was reportedly told by a team source that Lynn was their choice and they were working on a deal.

Lynn would be the Chargers first head coach as the new LA Chargers and 16th head coach in the franchise’s history.

The 48-year-old Lynn was one of a handful of coaches in talks with the Chargers, including Matt Patricia, Mike Smith, Dave Toub, Teryl Austin and more, according to ESPN. Lynn’s latest coaching gig was with the Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers have been seeking a head coach since firing Mike McCoy less than two hours after they concluded a 5-11 season with a 37-27 loss to Kansas City Jan. 1.

The Chargers organization had yet to announce the hire. Team owner Dean Spanos posted a letter on their website announcing the team was moving to Los Angeles Thursday morning.