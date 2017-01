× R. Kelly concert concert Friday canceled

SAN DIEGO — R&B singer R. Kelly’s performance in San Diego Friday has been canceled because of a scheduling conflict, according to the Valley View Casino Center.

The concert was a make-up for the originally scheduled show on Oct. 6, which was also scratched. A statement from the venue said he will return to San Diego later this year.

Ticketholders should seek a refund through the original point of purchase.