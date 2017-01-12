Mayor Faulconer: Chargers owner will regret decision

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Chargers owner Dean Spanos will live to regret his decision to move his team to Los Angeles.
At a news conference Thursday, the mayor said San Diego didn’t lose the Chargers, the Chargers lost San Diego.
The Chargers will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, Spanos confirmed in a letter posted to the team’s website Thursday morning.
“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles,” Spanos wrote. “Today we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, however, immediately issued a written welcome to the team:
“Los Angeles is one of the world’s great sports towns. Championship teams and iconic athletes aren’t just memories here — they are legends woven into the fabric of our history. Today, we welcome an important part of that history back with the Chargers returning to Los Angeles.
“L.A. already has more visitors than ever before. The Chargers will make our NFL tradition even richer, and give sports fans everywhere one more reason to be in Los Angeles. I congratulate Dean Spanos and the entire Chargers organization, and look forward to the extraordinary contributions they will make to our entire region.”