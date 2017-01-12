Mayor Faulconer: Chargers owner will regret decision

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Chargers owner Dean Spanos will live to regret his decision to move his team to Los Angeles.

At a news conference Thursday, the mayor said San Diego didn’t lose the Chargers, the Chargers lost San Diego.

"Our San Diego community is and will also be the rightful owner of #Chargers legacy," @Kevin_Faulconer #ChargersToLA — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) January 12, 2017

The Chargers will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, Spanos confirmed in a letter posted to the team’s website Thursday morning.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles,” Spanos wrote. “Today we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, however, immediately issued a written welcome to the team: