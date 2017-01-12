× Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve triple murder

SAN DIEGO — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing three strangers on Christmas Eve 2013 in an apparent case of road rage.

Carlo Mercado, 31, is charged with murder in the deaths of Ilona Flint and Salvatore Belvedere and Belvedere’s older brother, Gianni, whose decomposing body was found in the trunk of his car in Riverside on Jan. 17, 2014.

The District Attorney’s Office announced it would seek the death penalty in the case.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson has said there appeared to be no connection between Mercado and the victims. The defendant allegedly shot the victims in a case of “chance road rage,” killing one and then coming back to murder the other two, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Gary Gibson said Mercado was mentally ill and had led a “blameless life” prior to the killings. But Mercado was found mentally competent to stand trial following a sanity hearing in December 2015.

Erickson said Gianni Belvedere, 24, was last heard from about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2013, when his phone conversation with a male relative abruptly ended.

Salvatore Belvedere and Flint, both 22, were shot about 90 minutes later in the parking lot of the mall, where Flint worked. Erickson said a silencer was probably used in the killings because no gunshots were heard on a 911 call from Flint as she was shot.

The prosecutor said Mercado’s DNA was found on a can of air freshener used to mask the smell of Gianni Belvedere’s decomposing body in the trunk of his car.

Mercado was arrested Jan. 18, 2014, at a San Clemente checkpoint when an agent noticed a weapons case in the back seat of his vehicle. An assault rifle, two handguns and a homemade silencer were found in the car.