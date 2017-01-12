× Julieta

I have such a love/hate relationship with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. He does such beautifully shot films, and the critics praise every movie. Take the movie The Skin I Live In. It could’ve been this terrific revenge picture, or horror movie. Yet the third act ruins everything.

I’m So Excited could’ve been a terrific comedy on an airplane. It turned into crap midway through.

Volver had it’s moments, but was highly overrated.

All About My Mother, Talk to Me, and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down are all solid.

If you haven’t seen any of his previous movies, nothing wrong starting with this — his 20th film. It’s pretty good (an emphasis on “pretty”). This guy doesn’t have a single scene in the movie that isn’t a treat for your visually.

The movie starts with Julieta (Emma Suarez) packing. She runs into an old friend of her daughter (Blanca Pares), and that makes her drop everything. She tells her boyfriend she can’t move away with him, and wants to stay in Madrid. She won’t tell him why, but it’s to look for the daughter that disappeared 12 years earlier. Flashbacks quickly reveal her husband’s death (the girl’s father). Almodovar wisely doesn’t try to do too much as he shows Julieta beginning to search for her daughter. Yet for some bizarre reason, the annoying score (courtesy of Alberto Iglesias) sounded like it wanted this to be some Hitchcock picture or film noir. It doesn’t fit at all; this isn’t some Agatha Christie mystery. It’s a rare misstep for Iglesias (The Two Faces of January, Che, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Kite Runner, and an Oscar nod for The Constant Gardener).

Some people may wish there was a bit more tension, but the film is an interesting character study.

The first flashback shows a young Julieta (Adriana Ugarte), trying to avoid a flirtatious, much older man on a train. This leads her to sit near Xoan (Daniel Grao). He’s a ruggedly good looking (ie beard and flannel shirt) fisherman who has a wife. But wait. The wife is in a coma, so…

Another flashback shows them married, with their daughter Antia, and how great a dad he is. Now, he does have a few women in his life that kind of bother Julieta. There’s a maid that’s as mean as a rattlesnake. It’s not clear why he would employ her with her attitude. He’s also got an attractive friend that’s a sculptor. Xoan slept with her before getting married to Juileta, and a fight about that relationship is what has him storm off into a storm to do some fishing.

There are a few things in the movie that might be hard to believe, but so what. For example, it just so happens Julieta’s dad is dealing with his wife with really bad Alzheimer’s. It’s almost like he’s taking care of a woman in a coma, too. Yet the story is so intriguing, it’s easy to let a lot of that pass.

As an older teenager, Antia seems to be coping better with the loss of her dad, whom she was especially close to. She’s also dealing well with the depressive funk her mom has been in for years. Yet when she goes to a three month long “spiritual retreat”…mom never sees her again.

The movie had some symbolism and a few metaphors, but for the most part, it had a subtle nature that worked well. Even the lack of humor (an Almodovar trademark) worked nicely here. There wasn’t too much melodrama, which sinks a lot of family dramas.

Almodovar always has good roles for women, and the performances from the women in this are terrific; although I do wish the characters were developed a bit more. As it is, the daughter comes across as rather selfish, the maid is unbelievable, and the motivations of Ava the artist are woefully unclear.

The movie is beautifully shot by Jean Claude Larrieu, as well as gorgeous production design and costumes.

It’s all textured, romantic, and intriguing.

It’s based on three short stories from Runaways by Nobel Prize winning author Alice Munro.

I had the same feeling I had at the end of La La Land. The ending may have been a tad sad, but also immensely uplifting, with a lot of emotional impact.

3 ½ stars out of 5.