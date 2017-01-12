Heavy rain means tough evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Heavy rain is expected in San Diego County Thursday night, which may make for difficult conditions for evening commuters.

A flood advisory is currently in effect for portions of North County until 4 p.m., with rainfall estimates that could be as high as 0.25 to 0.5 inches an hour. Meteorologist Jason Handman says the heaviest rain will fall through the early evening and then colder air will settle into the mountain areas.

Snow levels will drop down to around 4,500 feet, bringing snow to Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain.