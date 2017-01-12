Dean Spanos gives first interview as owner of Los Angeles Chargers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - It’s official, Chargers owner Dean Spanos is moving his team to Los Angeles.

Spanos announced the decision in a letter that was posted to the teams Twitter account Thursday morning.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles,” the letter read.

News of the move was first leaked Wednesday when a person with person said to have direct knowledge of the situation informed media outlets that Spanos had already notified National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell of the move.

In the letter, Spanos also said the team must “earn the respect and support of Los Angeles football fans” and “get back to winning.”