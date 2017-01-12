× Chargers store closed following team’s relocation announcement

SAN DIEGO – Just in case fans were looking to buy something related to the San Diego Chargers from the official team shop, it was not possible Thursday.

Following Chargers owner Dean Spanos’ announcement of moving the NFL team to Los Angeles, the official team store located at Qualcomm Stadium was closed. The team’s website stated that it should be open until 6 p.m.

An employee told FOX 5 the store was closed to the public Thursday due to inventory.

Earlier in the day, Chargers fans gathered outside Chargers Park in Murphy Canyon expressing their disappointment with Spanos decision. They threw their jerseys, memorabilia and other San Diego Chargers gear into a pile at the entrance of the facility.