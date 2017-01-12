Chargers move means revenue, job losses for region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The Chargers' move to Los Angeles will cost San Diego at least $126 million a year and about 1,600 local jobs, according to a study by the University of San Diego.

The study was prepared last year to analyze the annual impacts of Proposition C, the Charger-backed initiative to fund a new downtown stadium for the team.

According to the study, the Chargers' operation in San Diego generate an estimated $126 million a year, including non-player team salaries, city spending related to Qualcomm Stadium, and spending by visiting media and NFL officials. That doesn't include expenditures by visiting fans, who probably spend significant money on hotels, restaurants, meals and entertainment.

The move will also mean the loss of at least 1,600 local jobs, including 1,400 jobs directly related to team activities and 200 that are indirectly related, according to the study. The impact on labor income is estimated at about $67 million.