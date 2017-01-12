Chargers fans set fire to memorabilia outside team headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Upset Chargers fans set fire to a pile of memorabilia Thursday night outside the team headquarters in Costa Mesa following owner Dean Spanos' announcement the Bolts will be relocating to Los Angeles.

People started gathering at Chargers Park in the early morning to bring their once-beloved gear, newspaper clippings and other items. The pile started with a single jersey and continued to steadily grow throughout the day.

At one point in the afternoon, someone also set fire to a flag of the Chargers lightning bolt logo. Security guards quickly stomped it out.

Police said they arrested one person for disorderly conduct.