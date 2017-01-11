Son accused of assaulting dad, stealing his BMW

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and carjacked his own father was arrested after leading San Diego police officers on a chase from Birdland to Kearny Mesa, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect was riding in his father’s BMW SUV when the pair began arguing around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver pulled over on Genesee Avenue, then was punched several times and pushed out of the vehicle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The younger man hopped into the driver’s seat and sped off, Buttle said.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were alerted by the SUV’s stolen vehicle recovery system that it was in the vicinity of Eastgate Mall and Town Center Drive. They attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver took off, Buttle said.

During the ensuing pursuit, the suspect ran over a spike strip that flattened one of the SUV’s tires, but he continued on.

The suspect eventually lost control of the SUV and crashed into a ditched off eastbound state Route 52 near Convoy Street. Buttle said he got out and started walking but was arrested shortly afterward. His name was not immediately available.