Relentless storm breaks levee along NorCal river

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. -- Flooding continued to wreak havoc Wednesday morning as a levee on the Mokelumne River between Sacramento and Stockton broke Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the levee broke around 5:15 a.m. on the Mokelumne River north of Thornton and New Hope Road. Officials closed New Hope Road due high water levels making it unsafe to drive on the road, FOX 40 reported.

Sacramento Emergency Services said residents in the area were not in danger. The water is spilling into area fields on the Sacramento County side.

Sacramento County emergency services say they had voluntary evacuations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a precautionary for residents in the area due to all of the flooding and rain.

Dry weather conditions were expected on Friday and through the weekend, according to FOX 40's weather report.

