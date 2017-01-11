× Mammoth Mountain boasts deepest snow base in North America

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. – Snow continued to fall Wednesday on Mammoth Mountain for the eighth straight day of the storm cycle making it the deepest base of snow in North America, according to the Mammoth Mountain snow report.

Another foot of fresh snow fell on Mammoth Mountain overnight, bringing the totals up to 10-15 feet of snow since the week before, according to Mammoth Mountain officials.

The snow was expected to fall through Thursday before finally easing Friday, setting up for an incredible weekend in the Eastern Sierra.