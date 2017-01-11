Gusty wind and more rain ahead

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will spend much of the day Wednesday with rain and gusty wind, but the weather will ease up somewhat overnight ahead of a stronger and colder storm set to move into the region Thursday.

Predicted rainfall amounts from Wednesday’s bout of inclement weather include .01 of an inch in Borrego Springs; .20 in San Diego; .21 in the Miramar area; .22 in Oceanside; .27 in Alpine; .30 in Ramona; .32 in Escondido; .34 on Mount Laguna; .56 in Julian; and .86 on Palomar Mountain, according to the National Weather Service. Light snowfall may be possible in areas higher than 7,000 feet.

The best chance for rain in San Diego County will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., which means roadways may be slick during the morning commute, forecasters said.

Gusty winds in the mountains and adjacent deserts may also cause problems for drivers, especially along the Interstate 8 corridor. A wind advisory warning of sustained wind speeds of 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts to 55 to 70 mph in the mountains and deserts will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

“A broad low pressure trough off the coast of California will continue to bring rain to the state the next few days,” according to the weather service. “A shortwave will take advantage of very moist low levels to spread showers across the region today along with locally strong winds in the mountains and deserts.”

Only scattered showers and lighter winds are in the forecast for most areas overnight, but another trough of low pressure expected to bring widespread showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow possibly down to 4,000 feet is set to hit Thursday.

“Showers will decrease after the wave moves through late today,” forecasters said. “The parent trough off the coast will then break free of the jet stream and make a move into Southern California on Thursday and Friday.”

The two back-to-back storms are expected to drop a total of a quarter- inch of rain or less in the deserts, 1 to more than 2 inches in the mountains and half an inch to an inch in coastal areas, according to the weather service. Mountain areas above 5,000 feet may get 2 to 6 inches of snow, while more than a foot could fall on the highest mountain peaks.

Most of the showers are expected to taper off Friday morning. The weather is expected to gradually get warmer and drier into early next week as high pressure rebuilds, according to the NWS.