Gunman gets away after robbing ATM user

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a thief who threatened another man with a pistol while robbing him at an ATM in a North County strip mall.

The victim was making a withdrawal from the cash machine outside a Bank of America branch office in the 1000 block of East Bobier Drive in Vista about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when the bandit ran up, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at him and demanded money, according to sheriff’s officials.

The robber stole an undisclosed amount of currency before fleeing on foot into the nearby Vista Royal Lodge trailer park.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 160-pound white man, about 30 years old, with a wispy light-brown beard. He was wearing tan pants, a green hooded coat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the holdup was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.