ESPN report: Sources say Chargers to announce move to LA

SAN DIEGO – ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, citing league sources, wrote Wednesday that the Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to Los Angeles.

Schefter tweeted Wednesday, “A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year-sting with SD, league sources tell ESPN.”

Schefter noted that sources “insisted nothing is final,” as Spanos has not yet sent a letter of relocation to the NFL or told officials in either city.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer spokesman Matt Awbrey told FOX 5 Wednesday night that they had not been contacted by the Chargers organization.

The report comes hours after the NFL announced that Chargers owner Dean Spanos was given two more days to decide whether to remain in San Diego or move the team to the Los Angeles area.

The extension of a deadline from Sunday to Tuesday came as team owners on the stadium and finance committees met in New York to discuss stadium situations in San Diego and Oakland.

“The deadline for the San Diego Chargers to exercise the option to relocate to Los Angeles is January 15,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Given the 15th falls on a Sunday of a playoff weekend and Monday is the federal holiday celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., we are extending the deadline on exercising the option until Tuesday, January 17.”

