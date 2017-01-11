× Serial bank robber hits Scripps Ranch bank

SAN DIEGO – San Diego FBI has linked a man, who robbed a Scripps Ranch bank Wednesday, to three San Diego-area bank robberies dating back to late November.

A man walked up to a bank teller at a Wells Fargo bank on Scripps Ranch Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and robbed him. The man, who appeared to have long dark hair, wore an orange hat and black Nike sweatshirt, handed a demand note to the teller.

Detectives said the same man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Pacific Beach on November 28 and US Bank at 5100 Federal Boulevard on January 3.

The robber was described as an African man with dark skin, possibly Ethiopian or Somali, approximately 23 to 27 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 120-140 pounds.