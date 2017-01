SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol officer in a vehicle was hit Wednesday afternoon by a motorcyclist on eastbound state Route 52, just east of Santo Road in Tierrasanta.

The officer was not injured but might be taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to CHP officer Catano.

The motorcyclist was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.