× Suspect surrenders after standoff at Oceanside motel

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A non-injury shooting at a motel near the mouth of the San Luis Rey River led Tuesday to a roughly 90-minute law enforcement standoff that ended with the alleged gunman’s peaceful surrender.

The gunfire erupted at the Rodeway Inn on North Coast Highway in Oceanside shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The man who reported the shooting told arriving officers he had gotten into a rolling dispute with another motorist on state Route 76, near Interstate 5, and followed him to the lodge, Lt. Matt Cole said. During a confrontation in a parking lot there, the latter man allegedly pulled a gun and fired on the other one, missing him.

The alleged assailant — later identified as 21-year-old Jason Rodriguez — retreated into his rental room at the motel, Cole said. Officers evacuated surrounding rooms and buildings, closed off nearby traffic lanes and called in a SWAT team while trying to establish communication with the suspect.

Shortly before 4 p.m., negotiators contacted Rodriguez by telephone, and he agreed to give himself up. He then came out of the building and was taken into custody without further incident.

Rodriguez was expected to be booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault with a firearm.