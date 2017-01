SAN DIEGO – Campus police asked San Diego City College students to shelter-in-place near the library Tuesday evening after receiving a report of someone carrying a knife.

The library resource center at 1313 Park Boulevard was locked down around 4:30 p.m. to allow campus police to investigate the report.

College police investigating report of man with knife near the @sdcitycollege LRC. Avoid the area. Please use caution. — SD Community College (@SDCCD) January 11, 2017

The shelter-in-place order was lifted by 5:20 p.m. after police announced the suspect was no longer in the area.