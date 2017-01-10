Screaming hit-and-run victim found lying in street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man found lying in the street screaming for help was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver, but there were no witnesses and the victim couldn't describe the vehicle.

Police received several 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting that the victim was yelling for help in the 100 block of Orange Avenue. When they arrived, they found the man in the street suffering from serious injuries to his head and limbs. Paramedics provided first aid at the scene and took him to UCSD Medical Center.

The man's hat, shoes and headphones were all found in the roadway near the curb. His identity was not known.

Investigators could not locate any witnesses to the crash and the victim could not provide the make, model or color of the vehicle that hit him.

Anyone with information about the collision should call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.