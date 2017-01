× Police search for missing 16-year-old

SAN DIEGO — Police are on the lookout for a teenager with special needs who was reported missing.

Crispin Dowell, 16, has blonde hair, is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a hat and a red backpack.

He might be taking the trolley in East County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the family at 619-309-6355 or 619-309-6350.