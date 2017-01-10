Apartment building, vehicles riddled with bullets

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A shooting in Spring Valley left an apartment building and nearby parked vehicles riddled with bullets, but no one was injured, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to the building in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane after callers reported hearing gunshots in the area shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, said sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Seiver.

“No gunshot victims were located,” Seiver said. “However, an apartment building and vehicles were struck by bullets.”

Deputies arrested Marquise Shepard, 25, on suspicion of firearms and drug charges, but Seiver said the investigation into the shooting was continuing.