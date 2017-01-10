Fog slows morning commute, more rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Dense fog, rain and wind are expected in San Diego County starting Tuesday as the second of three bouts of inclement weather this week hits the region.

Only a slight chance of showers in the forecast for the beaches, valleys and mountains during the day, but rain will become more likely overnight into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain may start falling in the deserts Wednesday.

Rainfall from this storm system, the weaker of the two expected in the coming days, will range from a couple hundredths to a tenth of an inch in the deserts, to a quarter-inch to four-tenths of an inch west of the mountains, to an inch in the mountains with amounts of up to 1.75 inches on south and southwest facing coastal slopes. Forecasters said the heaviest rain was expected during the day Wednesday.

Little, if any, snow is expected in San Diego County with this storm system, but strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour will be possible along desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

San Diego County will get a brief respite from the weather Wednesday night ahead of a stronger wave of precipitation set to bring widespread showers, more fog and snow possibly down to 4,500 feet starting Thursday.

Through Friday night, that storm is expected to drop up one- to two- tenths of an inch of rain in the deserts, six-tenths of an inch of rain in the valleys and up to an inch in the mountains, according to the NWS.

Mountain areas above 5,000 feet may get up to 6 inches of snow, while lower elevations could see an inch or two, forecasters said.

The weather is expected to gradually get warmer and drier Saturday into early next week, according to the NWS.