Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to death

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death a federal jury found Tuesday.

The federal jury was tasked with deciding whether Roof should be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the Dylann Roof sentencing phase asked the judge to clarify two points in the jury instructions, including one about whether or how Roof could pose a risk to others in prison, either by inciting or committing violence. A second question asked for the definition of “safely confined.” The judge tells the jury to use their common sense. The jury also asked to see one piece of evidence: a video of a sermon by Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who died in the massacre.

