× Board of Supervisors approve their own 12.5% pay raise

SAN DIEGO – As expected, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to raise their salaries nearly $19,000 annually, despite local opposition to its controversial measure.

Tuesday’s vote was a final step in the process which began nearly a month ago. It was solely opposed by newly sworn Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, at her very first meeting.

Controversy was abound after word of the initial proposal was made public after the board introduced the measure, absent of public discussion or placement onto the board’s pre-meeting agenda.

The four “yes” votes came from outgoing Supervisors, all bound by term-limits, undeterred by future campaigns to hold their seats. Termed Board members Ron Roberts, Dianne Jacob, Bill Horn and Greg Cox, will enjoy increases to their pensions as well.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, an absence of public discussion to the measure, outgoing board Chairman Ron Roberts justified the raise in a statement, “…nearly 20 years have passed since we adjusted the formula for members of the Board of Supervisors and salaries have risen less than 1% annually over the last nine years.”

The citizen’s groups, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action and Invest in San Diego Families Coalition publicly urged the Board of Supervisors to consider reasonable increases in other county programs to justify their increases. Citing the Board’s $2 billion in county reserves, the groups urged the county to combat chronic homelessness and mental services in conjunction with the salary considerations.

The U-T reported the new formulas tied to the amount judges are paid, salary increases are expected to go from the current $153,300 to $162,900 through December 2017, jumping to $172,500 by 2018.

