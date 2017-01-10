Back-to-back storms to drench San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Two storms will bring widespread rain and drop snow in the San Diego-area mountains for the rest of this week, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Jason Handman.

The first round will be early Wednesday morning with widespread showers leading to a potentially slow Wednesday morning commute.

Scattered showers will linger Wednesday afternoon and night before the second round of rain arrives on Thursday. That storm will bring heavier rain which could total up to an inch for the coast and inland valleys.

Snow levels will drop to 4500 feet Thursday afternoon and could accumulate a coating to 2-inches at those higher elevations including Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.

The second storm will exit Friday morning leading into a dry and warmer weekend.