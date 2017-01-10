Air Force loosens policy on tattoos

WASHINGTON – The Air Force has announced new policies on tattoos.

The changes come in part because of an effort to attract and retain as many qualified Airmen as possible.

“We are always looking at our policies and, when appropriate, adjusting them to ensure a broad scope of individuals are eligible to serve. These changes allow the Air Force to aggressively recruit talented and capable Americans who until now might not have been able to serve our country in uniform,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody.

Under the new policy authorized tattoos on the chest, back, arms and legs will no longer be restricted by the “25 percent” rule. Tattoos, brands or body markings on the head, neck, face, tongue, lips and/or scalp remain prohibited.

Hand tattoos will be limited to one single-band ring tattoo, on one finger, on one hand. The hand tattoo change ensures the ability to present a more formal military image when required at certain events and/or with dress uniforms. Current Airmen with existing hand tattoos that were authorized under the previous policy will be grandfathered in under the old policy standards.

A recent review of Air Force field recruiters revealed almost half of contacts, applicants and recruits had tattoos. Of these, one of every five were found to have tattoos requiring review or that may be considered disqualifying; the top disqualifier was the 25 percent rule on “excessive” tattoos.

Tattoos, brands and body markings anywhere on the body that are obscene, commonly associated with gangs, extremist and/or supremacist organizations, or that advocate sexual, racial, ethnic or religious discrimination remain prohibited in and out of uniform.

The new tattoo policy is effective Feb. 1, 2017.

The Navy and Marine Corps announced changes to tattoo policies in 2016.