SAN DIEGO – A tractor trailer caught fire on southbound Interstate 805 in National City causing traffic to back up Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 2 p.m. and closed three lanes on SB I-805 just south of Plaza Boulevard.

Big rig fire causing a big traffic delay on the 805 south at 43st. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/XhDNYDD13j — Jacob Cervantes (@jacobcervantesn) January 10, 2017

No one reported being injured.

What caused the fire was not immediately known.