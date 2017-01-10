2 people hospitalized after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO — Two people were struck by a car while attempting to cross a street in the Grantville area, police said Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man in a Nissan Maxima turned onto the 5900 block of Rancho Mission Road from a driveway and struck the pair of pedestrians shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. The area lacks a marked crosswalk.

One of the victims, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a 7-inch laceration to her head and fractures to her ribs and collarbone. Buttle said her injuries required surgery.

The second victim, a 63-year-old man, sustained a dislocated and fractured left shoulder, and abrasions to his left elbow, stomach and both feet. Buttle said both injured pedestrians were hospitalized.