Win a STAR-studded Makeover!
-
FOX 5 San Diego/Star Makeover Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Celebrities who are moving if Donald Trump wins
-
Golden Globes: ‘La La Land’ breaks record for most wins
-
7 things to watch for on Election Night
-
Snoop Dogg and more celebrities celebrate marijuana legalization in California
-
-
People Magazine faces backlash over Donald Trump cover
-
2016: The year the music died
-
The Accountant
-
Cathedral Catholic father and son seek CIF Championship title
-
Protesters gather in cities across the nation after Trump win
-
-
‘LeBron: The Musical’ goes viral — and even LeBron thinks it’s great
-
Teenage daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay shot to death in Kentucky
-
CMA Awards 2016: Beyoncé goes Nashville and the night’s big winners