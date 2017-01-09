Vista man accused of vandalizing dozens of cars at Infiniti dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Officers arrested a Vista man suspected of vandalizing 31 vehicles at an Oceanside car dealership, police announced Monday.

Devon Burg, 29 of Vista, was arrested by Oceanside police on Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

More than 30 Nissan Infiniti vehicles were found damaged at the Mossy Infiniti Dealership at 3535 College Boulevard. Vandals made deep cuts in car hoods, slashed tires, scratched up panels and stole emblems causing at least $175,000 in damage.

Mossy Infiniti Vice President Sean Hogan told FOX 5 there is surveillance video of a man slashing tires.

"I was pretty blown away because this wasn't your typical I'm going to key your paint. This vandalism was intentional," said Hogan. "They've used some sort of tool that actually sliced through and punctured the metal panels."

The surveillance video was collected by detectives and their investigation led them to Burg, police said.

Burg was charged with vandalism and will be arraigned on January 27.