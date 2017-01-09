× Showers greet Monday morning commuters

SAN DIEGO – The spring-like weather in San Diego County over the weekend was expected to give way to periods of showers and strong winds in the mountains and deserts this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The first rain will move through the region this morning, the NWS says, with the next rain arriving late Tuesday and continuing Wednesday.

A third rain event will arrive Thursday, followed by a dry and cool offshore flow that is expected to develop this weekend, according to the NWS.

A wind advisory for San Diego County mountains and deserts was expected to last until 10 p.m. Monday.

While it’s expected to be wet this week, it will be nothing like what some parts of the state has been experiencing as much of northern and central California have been pelted with heavy rain and snow from a atmospheric river over the weekend.

The severe weather across the state and expected rain locally has San Diego firefighters, lifeguards and river rescue teams on alert and ready to respond to local and statewide emergencies, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.