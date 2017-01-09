× Marshall Faulk named to College Football Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced its 2017 class Monday morning.

The three-time Heisman Trophy finalist earned All-America accolades over each of his three seasons at SDSU from 1991-93, including twice being named a unanimous consensus All-American (1992-93). Faulk led the nation in rushing in both 1991 (1,429) and 1992 (1,630) to become then just the fifth player to record back-to-back rushing titles.

In 1991, Faulk became the first freshman in history to lead the nation in both scoring (140 points) and rushing (158.8 yards per game) in the same season. The 1991 WAC Freshman of the Year, Faulk rushed for 386 yards in his first career start (second game) against Pacific to set a then-NCAA single-game record. He finished with 1,429 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 1991 and 17 catches for 201 yards and two additional scores.

In 1992, Faulk was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing 265 times for 1,630 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 10 games, while adding 18 receptions for 128 yards. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1992.

Faulk finished his collegiate career with 1,530 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 300 attempts in 1993, while making a remarkable 47 catches for 644 yards and three touchdowns.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, Faulk split his 12-year career between the Indianapolis Colts (1994-98) and the St. Louis Rams (1999-2005). His many accolades in the NFL include the 2000 MVP award, seven Pro Bowl selections and the 1994 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Leading the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI,

Faulk is 11th in NFL history with 12,280 rushing yards. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Colts Ring of Honor.

Faulk will be the third Aztec in the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Fred Dwyer (inducted in 1997) and head coach Don Coryell (1999).

Also being inducted are are Steve Spurrier (Florida, South Carolina), Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Matt Leinart (USC), Kirk Gibson ( Michigan State), Danny Ford (Clemson), Bob Crable (Notre Dame), Bob McKay (Texas), Dat Nguyen (Texas A&M), Adrian Peterson (Georgia Southern), Mike Ruth (Boston College), Brian Urlacher (New Mexico) and Larry Keheres (Mount Union).