VISTA, Calif. -- Ten North County school are installing new "hydration stations" to make it quicker and easier for students to fill up their water bottles.

The stations are at ten schools in the Vista Unified School District, including Monte Vista Elementary School. Thew were supplied free of charge to the district by the Vista Irrigation District. The supply fresh cold water from taps that make it easy for students to fill reusable water bottles.