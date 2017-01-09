× Chargers talk to Dave Toub about head coach slot

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Chargers interviewed Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub Sunday, making him the fourth candidate they have talked to about filling their vacant head coaching position.

The 54-year-old Toub has been the Chiefs special teams coordinator since 2013 after holding the same position with the Chicago Bears from 2004-2012, when the team had an NFL-high 22 kick return touchdowns.

Toub began his 16-season NFL coaching career as the Philadelphia Eagles special teams quality control coach in 2001, a position he held for three seasons.

Toub began his coaching career in 1986 at UTEP as a graduate assistant. He was the Miners strength and conditioning coach from 1987-88, a position he held at Missouri from 1989-98. He was the Tigers defensive line coach from 1998- 2000.

The interviews began Thursday with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, a team official said. New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott were interviewed Saturday.

Smith is the only interviewee with NFL head-coaching experience. He was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2008-2014, posting a 66-46 record, reaching the playoffs four times, including advancing to the 2012 NFC championship game.

The Chargers have been seeking a head coach since firing Mike McCoy less than two hours after they concluded a 5-11 season with a 37-27 loss to Kansas City Jan. 1.