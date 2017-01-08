Why is January 8th the busiest day for love?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a busy day for online dating, according to Match.com.

Sunday night, the dating site will see the biggest spike for singles logging on, according to WGNO.

According to Match experts, January 8 is the busiest day for online dating, because the hustle and bustle of the holidays are over. On January 8, people are stepping up, wanting to find a new relationship for the new year.

Many making New Year's resolutions to not be single in the new year. The team at Match.com said they see a 42 percent spike in singles looking for love on the site.

To be exact: 8:49 is the actual time that most singles on January 8 are logging on, setting up dates.