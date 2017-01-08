Protest closes San Ysidro border crossing into Mexico again

SAN DIEGO – For the second night in a row, protests forced officials to close the San Ysidro border crossing into Mexico, according to California Highway Patrol.

The closure of southbound Interstate 5 and Interstate 805 at state Route 905 happened around 5 p.m. and CHP officers were diverting drivers toward the Otay Mesa crossing.

Demonstrators protested against the recent gas price increase in Mexico. They were seen near the border all day, but didn’t start interrupting traffic until Sunday evening.

The same group of protesters prompted a four-hour closure Saturday evening starting around 6 p.m.

See real-time traffic in your area

The eastbound and westbound State Route 905 connectors to southbound Interstate 5 were also closed.