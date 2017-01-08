PHOTOS: Kris Bryant gets married and the Cubs come out in style

CHICAGO – Cubs players came out in style as third baseman Kris Bryant and his longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp celebrated forming a team of their very own.
The pair were married over the weekend, WGN reported Sunday. The pair had been dating since high school, and celebrated their engagement with a breathtaking photoshoot at Wrigley Field.
Needless to say, it’s been a big year for Bryant, who was awarded National League MVP in addition to winning the World Series.
Back when the Cubs were making their victory lap after winning the Series, Kris Bryant talked about his wedding plans with Jimmy Kimmel.
“I hope Travis Wood shows up with a shirt on. Anthony Rizzo’s actually going to be in the wedding, which is cool. He’s one of my really good friends. So it’ll be fun,” Bryant told Kimmel.
While it’s unclear if all of the Cubs were on their best behavior for the festivities, they did show up in style, as photos they posted show: