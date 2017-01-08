× 4 people injured after fire breaks out in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Four people were injured after a fire swept through a home in Spring Valley Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with Cal Fire, crews were dispatched to the blaze at a home in the 10000 block of Don Pico Road just after 12 p.m.

Three people were reported to have burn injuries and another person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.