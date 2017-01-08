‘Bye daddy, we love you!’ Cop helps kids send message as Navy dad deploys

SAN DIEGO – An officer’s simple gesture to two children who had to say goodbye to their father who was being deployed has the internet thanking him.

Military wife Brettany Buetow posted two pictures on Facebook of her children speaking into a San Diego police officer’s patrol car speaker – they were telling their dad they loved him one last time. Their dad was on the USS Carl Vinson that was heading toward the Pacific Ocean.

“Shout out to the San Diego Police Officer who pulled up next to us and asked if Rileigh and Austin wanted to tell their daddy they loved him as his ship went by, leaving for deployment. They got to speak into the microphone and say, “bye daddy, we love you!!”

I am so grateful for ALL of the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our country!”

SDPD shared Buetow’s post and identified their officer as James Weaver. Since, thousands of people liked the officer’s kind gesture.