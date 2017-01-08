× Missing Encinitas man, 71, suffers from Parkinson’s disease, dementia

ENCINITAS- A 71-year-old Encinitas man who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, dementia and asthma went missing this morning and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help in finding him.

John Fitzgerald is white, 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pants and black and blue sneakers, according to Sgt Nancy Blanco.

Fitzgerald walked out of his home in the 1900 block of Jayton Lane in Encinitas at about 9 a.m. Sunday, and was last seen walking along Willowspring Drive toward Cerro Street, Blanco said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Fitzgerald, who is considered a missing person at risk, was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.