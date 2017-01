× 1 person dies in Clairemont Mesa stabbing

SAN DIEGO – One person died in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Clairemont Mesa Sunday night, police said.

San Diego police were investigating a deadly stabbing in the 3200 block of Ashford Street. They went to the apartment around 9:35 p.m. after getting a report about the attack.

Another person may have been stabbed in the attack, police said.

There were no arrests as of 10:15 p.m.

No other information was provided.