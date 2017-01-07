San Ysidro border crossing to Mexico closed; traffic diverted to EB SR-905

SAN DIEGO – The San Ysidro border crossing into Mexico was closed Saturday night, diverting traffic east toward the Otay Mesa crossing.

Protesters of the recent gas price hike in Mexico prompted the closure.

Southbound Interstate 5 and southbound Interstate 805 were closed at State Route 905, according to the California Highway Patrol. All traffic was being diverted to eastbound State Route 905.

The eastbound and westbound State Route 905 connectors to southbound Interstate 5 were also closed.

I5 lanes closed off as drivers rerouted going south .@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/GJ8j4Lm8ht — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) January 8, 2017

San Ysidro POE could open up in the 8pm hour. Protesters down to from hundreds to 60 in #Mexico .@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/gobZIyI5Nn — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) January 8, 2017

#BREAKING: San Ysidro Port of Entry closed due to protests in Mexico.@fox5sandiego — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) January 8, 2017

